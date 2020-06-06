IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,040. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $588.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

