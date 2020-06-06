IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of FILL opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $20.41.

