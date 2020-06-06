IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $153,000 in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

