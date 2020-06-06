IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $100,000 in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132,121 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genprex stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Genprex Inc has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genprex Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

