IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,624 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

