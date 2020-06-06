IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,078,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSI opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

