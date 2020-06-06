IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 210,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.57 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

