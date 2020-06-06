IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,538 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPVG opened at $10.94 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.16%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $52,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

