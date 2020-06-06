Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

