Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 85.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009,260 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 2,570,853 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after acquiring an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Cleveland Research lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

