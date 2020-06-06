Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 29,178 Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nantkwest worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NK. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 192.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NK shares. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Nantkwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $925,239. 71.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NK opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nantkwest Inc has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 112,350.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nantkwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

