Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 577,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 207,980 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High by 184.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Pioneer Municipal High

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

