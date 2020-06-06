Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Colony Capital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

