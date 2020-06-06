Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,649 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RPC by 459.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 964,310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 49.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,080,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,019,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 896.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 235,156 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RPC by 720.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.