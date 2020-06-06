Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of News by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

