Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,046 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 14,582.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 61,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.11. Aquabounty Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.