Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $167,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 184,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRG. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SRG opened at $12.29 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

