Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.