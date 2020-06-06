Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $155,000 Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period.

CEM stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

