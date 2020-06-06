Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 439,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 101,790 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.98 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.