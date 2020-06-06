Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Covanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVA. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

