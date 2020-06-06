Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,014 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NTG stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $139.20.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

