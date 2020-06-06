Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Shares of UA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

