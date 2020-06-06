Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 353.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

