Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 138.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,672 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hologic worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

