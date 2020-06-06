Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,464,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $80,845,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after acquiring an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after acquiring an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.