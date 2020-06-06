Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 842,051 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 842,051 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $5,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

