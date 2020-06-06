Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 55,228 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,228 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,053.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $828.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $874.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

