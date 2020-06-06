Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 21,115 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $343,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $251,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $77.92 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $81.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

