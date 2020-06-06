Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249,276 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after purchasing an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,619 shares of company stock worth $15,917,539. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $121.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

