Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,896 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 379,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

