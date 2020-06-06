Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.