Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $222,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,148 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,744,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890,787 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $199,946,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $77,549,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $207.60 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $224.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,237.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.84 and a beta of -1.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,326 shares of company stock worth $84,168,549 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

