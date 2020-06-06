Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

HIG stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

