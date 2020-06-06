GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $180.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

