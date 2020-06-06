Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) to Neutral

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LAIX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. LAIX has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter. LAIX had a negative return on equity of 590.12% and a negative net margin of 70.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LAIX will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LAIX during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LAIX by 3,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAIX during the 4th quarter valued at $15,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

