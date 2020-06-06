Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,694 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Genmab A/S worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 125,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.08 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.