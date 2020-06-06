Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $35,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in GAP by 625.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

