Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.30% of Frequency Electronics worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $355,500.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $104,954.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,747 shares of company stock valued at $866,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

FEIM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.