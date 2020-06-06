Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

