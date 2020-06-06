Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 66,923 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,923 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $75,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.98.

NYSE DE opened at $166.72 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

