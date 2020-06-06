Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 67,611 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cadence Design Systems worth $66,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $93.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,445,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

