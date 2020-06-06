Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of WTRG opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

