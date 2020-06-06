Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,493,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.48% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $60,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE AXTA opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

