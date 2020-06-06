Franklin Resources Inc. Has $73.86 Million Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.24% of Alexander’s worth $73,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth $3,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alexander’s by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $394.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander's Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

