Franklin Resources Inc. Has $67.55 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $67,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.70. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

