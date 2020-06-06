Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.84 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,298 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.11% of Plexus worth $65,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

