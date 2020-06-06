Franklin Resources Inc. Has $59.75 Million Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 87.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999,260 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $59,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,900,000 shares of company stock worth $53,396,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

