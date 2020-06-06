Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,974 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.56% of Burlington Stores worth $59,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $126,083,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 313.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

