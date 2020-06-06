Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 34,114 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.43% of Church & Dwight worth $68,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

